Independent Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Independent Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GCOW. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 36,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 87.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.34 and a fifty-two week high of $37.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

