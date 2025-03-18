iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 145.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,869 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $14,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 377,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 57,506 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 40,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 142,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 19,924 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.15. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $30.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

