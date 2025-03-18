IMG Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $61,000 Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,300,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,173,000 after purchasing an additional 320,593 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,678,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,044,000 after purchasing an additional 70,166 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,474,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,520,000 after purchasing an additional 48,563 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 2,071,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,721,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,265 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.14. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $36.36 and a 52 week high of $43.01.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

