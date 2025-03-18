IMG Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $40,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 43.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $750,000.

Shares of GNOV stock opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $273.82 million, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $36.32.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

