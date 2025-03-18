IMG Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,673 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,673 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $458,000. one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 580,122 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 261,264 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Finally, LBP AM SA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2,314.1% in the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 627,673 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 601,673 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a market cap of $111.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $45.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.