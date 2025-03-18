IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Major Shareholder Jorge Ruiz Sells 5,000 Shares

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jorge Ruiz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,687. This represents a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

IMAC Price Performance

Shares of BACK stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. 191,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,899. IMAC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $7.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

