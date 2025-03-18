Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Iluka Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ILKAY stock opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72. Iluka Resources has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $26.73.

Get Iluka Resources alerts:

Iluka Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1272 per share. This is a boost from Iluka Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Iluka Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -407.68%.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.