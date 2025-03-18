Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,455,819 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 60,540 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $328,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,813,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 259,553 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,684,000 after buying an additional 195,044 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $85.68 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.18 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

