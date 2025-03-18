ICON (ICX) Price Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

ICON (ICX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. ICON has a market capitalization of $108.10 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,067,009,740 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,958,255 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,066,967,716.1780688 with 1,054,971,584.982691 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.10331922 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $2,240,868.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

