iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the February 13th total of 95,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of iClick Interactive Asia Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of iClick Interactive Asia Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

iClick Interactive Asia Group Price Performance

Shares of ICLK traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.43. 148,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,863. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $11.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Marketing Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform that provides real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes that allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and e-commerce analysis; iParllay, a social commerce platform that offers customer management and marketing automation capabilities; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns.

