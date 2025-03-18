iCAD (ICAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iCAD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. iCAD has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $61.84 million, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

