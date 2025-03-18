Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $65.32 Million

Hyperliquid (HYPE) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, Hyperliquid has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Hyperliquid has a total market cap of $4.44 billion and approximately $65.32 million worth of Hyperliquid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperliquid token can now be purchased for about $13.31 or 0.00016112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82,731.99 or 1.00176671 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,515.20 or 0.99914170 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Hyperliquid

Hyperliquid’s total supply is 999,993,930 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,931,719 tokens. Hyperliquid’s official Twitter account is @hyperliquidx. The official website for Hyperliquid is hyperliquid.xyz.

Hyperliquid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperliquid (HYPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Hyperliquid platform. Hyperliquid has a current supply of 999,993,930 with 333,928,180 in circulation. The last known price of Hyperliquid is 13.07457993 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $67,805,912.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hyperliquid.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperliquid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperliquid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperliquid using one of the exchanges listed above.

