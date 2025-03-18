Hydrogen Stocks To Follow Today – March 18th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, and Shell are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that are involved in various aspects of the hydrogen energy sector, including production, distribution, storage, and fuel cell technology. These stocks are often viewed as investments in the growing clean energy and renewable sector, where companies are working to establish hydrogen as a vital alternative to fossil fuels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.86. 7,593,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,850,016. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.60.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $459.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,505. Linde has a one year low of $410.69 and a one year high of $487.49. The company has a market cap of $217.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $449.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,832,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,878. Shell has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $214.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.19.

