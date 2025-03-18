H&T Group (LON:HAT) Releases Earnings Results

H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 51.17 ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. H&T Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

H&T Group Price Performance

Shares of LON HAT traded up GBX 13.75 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 391.75 ($5.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,973. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 351.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 360.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 15.96. H&T Group has a 1-year low of GBX 325.50 ($4.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 440 ($5.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £170.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Get H&T Group alerts:

About H&T Group

(Get Free Report)

H&T is the UK’s largest pawnbroker and provides a range of financial services to meet customers’ needs. We are the 6th largest retailer of high quality pre-owned and new jewellery and watches.

Our ambition is to make pawnbroking a more widely accepted and valued finance service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.