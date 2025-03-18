HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,363,000 after buying an additional 749,759 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth about $17,815,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in HSBC by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,191,000 after purchasing an additional 200,054 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,306,000. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $206.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. HSBC had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 115.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays raised HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

