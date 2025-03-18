Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Short Interest Down 30.3% in February

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 449,900 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the February 13th total of 645,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,499.7 days.

Howden Joinery Group Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HWDJF traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company’s product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

