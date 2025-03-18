Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Takes Position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuScale Power by 7.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in NuScale Power by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NuScale Power by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

In other news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $11,988,806.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,675 shares in the company, valued at $625,537. This trade represents a 95.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $357,453.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,149 shares in the company, valued at $16,683.48. The trade was a 95.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,682 shares of company stock worth $12,840,747 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

SMR opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.58. NuScale Power Co. has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

