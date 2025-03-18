Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,300 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 438.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kenvue by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Kenvue by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Kenvue by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

KVUE stock opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 154.72%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

