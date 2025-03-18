Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Purchases 340 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,635,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,614,000 after acquiring an additional 308,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,951,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,433,000 after acquiring an additional 408,054 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Vertiv by 271.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,548,000 after buying an additional 2,860,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Vertiv by 1.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,611,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,315,000 after buying an additional 40,696 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.79 and its 200 day moving average is $111.17. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.54, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.