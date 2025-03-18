Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $953,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RQI. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of RQI opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 7.8%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

