Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,707,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,219,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Trading Up 1.7 %

SIRI stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently -16.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SIRI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research set a $28.00 target price on Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

