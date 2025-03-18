Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Acquires 850 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,950 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,575,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,241,000 after acquiring an additional 59,956 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,509,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $854,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,532 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,186,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,921,000 after acquiring an additional 301,649 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,761,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,166,000 after buying an additional 144,427 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,962,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,846,000 after buying an additional 479,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $64.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

