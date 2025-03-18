Horizon Investments LLC Sells 1,186 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,020,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Horizon Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $29,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $19,086,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2,872.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 611,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,534,000 after buying an additional 590,999 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 802,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,607,000 after buying an additional 282,668 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,772,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,958,000 after acquiring an additional 246,899 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,994,000.

ANGL opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.00. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $29.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

