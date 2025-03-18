Horizon Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Horizon Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EMB opened at $90.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.18. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $93.97.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
