Horizon Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 0.6% of Horizon Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $21,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOND. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,431.6% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOND opened at $91.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.28. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $88.88 and a 12 month high of $95.32.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

