Horizon Investments LLC Raises Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

TIP stock opened at $109.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $111.06.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

