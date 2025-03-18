Horizon Investments LLC Has $87.22 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,352,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,858 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.5% of Horizon Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $87,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 859,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,440,000 after purchasing an additional 125,803 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 1,200,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,376,000 after buying an additional 49,370 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 259,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after acquiring an additional 36,256 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 231,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 679,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,813,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IDEV stock opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day moving average is $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $62.39 and a 1-year high of $71.54.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

