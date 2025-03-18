Horizon Investments LLC Buys 33,885 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 472,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,885 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $15,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUHP. Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,907,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,398,000 after buying an additional 170,221 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,461,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,556,000 after purchasing an additional 833,291 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,752,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,014,000 after buying an additional 586,886 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,852,000 after acquiring an additional 195,678 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,433,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,942,000 after acquiring an additional 41,479 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $35.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.