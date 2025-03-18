holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.16 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $11,452.09 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,892.70 or 0.02308546 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00022830 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00007547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00006947 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000222 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 879,781,922 tokens. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 879,781,922 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.0013172 USD and is up 7.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $13,910.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

