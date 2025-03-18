Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2025

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIKGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 50.0% increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.32. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,052 ($26.65). 76,300,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417,024. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,177.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,014.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 1,750 ($22.73) and a one year high of GBX 2,360 ($30.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,560 ($33.25) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIK

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.