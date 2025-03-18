Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 50.0% increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.32. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,052 ($26.65). 76,300,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417,024. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,177.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,014.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 1,750 ($22.73) and a one year high of GBX 2,360 ($30.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,560 ($33.25) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.

