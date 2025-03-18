HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 14,855 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 174,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,855 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BATS BJUL opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $223.97 million, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

