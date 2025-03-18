HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 350,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $8,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 153,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 20,003 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 225,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 119,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 48,873 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.13. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.20.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

