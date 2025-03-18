HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 109,687 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,687 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 556.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,113,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.