HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,086 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,859,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPD stock opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.03. The company has a market cap of $307.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

