HighTower Advisors LLC Has $8.32 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 304,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after buying an additional 63,017 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 257,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 203,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 160,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,179,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BAPR opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.24 million, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.57. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $46.04.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

