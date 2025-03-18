HighTower Advisors LLC Has $8.06 Million Holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 363,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,177 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 79,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 133,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,325,000.

Get Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF alerts:

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HGER stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $23.99.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.7256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.