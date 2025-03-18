HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $9,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $108.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.24. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.51 and a fifty-two week high of $115.88.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.