HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.50 Per Share

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share by the investment trust on Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 75.0% increase from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HgCapital Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

LON:HGT traded down GBX 8.05 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 495.96 ($6.44). 7,555,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,038. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 519.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 519.13. HgCapital Trust has a one year low of GBX 447.50 ($5.81) and a one year high of GBX 550 ($7.14). The firm has a market cap of £2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.44.

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The investment trust reported GBX 4.77 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HgCapital Trust had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 91.03%.

About HgCapital Trust

HgT provides investors with a unique opportunity to participate in the growth in value of a portfolio of c.50 private companies sourced by Hg. Value is created through implementing an investment strategy focused on software and business service companies with resilient, recurring revenue streams and from leveraging the network and expertise of Hg to support management teams to deliver the full potential of their respective businesses.

With highly predictable and stable cash flows, the top 20 businesses (representing 76% by value of HGT’s investments) reported aggregate sales of £10.6 billion and EBITDA of £3.3 billion over the last 12 months, equating to an EBITDA margin of 31%.

Hg brings to HgT an experienced team of c.400 employees, including c.

