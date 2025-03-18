Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,591. Hexcel has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.42.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1,069.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

