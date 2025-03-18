Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $3.58. Hertz Global shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 838,685 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hertz Global to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on HTZ
Hertz Global Price Performance
About Hertz Global
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hertz Global
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.