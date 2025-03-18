Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $3.58. Hertz Global shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 838,685 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hertz Global to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HTZ

Hertz Global Price Performance

About Hertz Global

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72.

(Get Free Report)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.