Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.75 and last traded at $34.85, with a volume of 35263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Helios Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Helios Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 637,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.