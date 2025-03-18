Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 359.02% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Heart Test Laboratories
Heart Test Laboratories Price Performance
Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Heart Test Laboratories will post -10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Heart Test Laboratories
Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Heart Test Laboratories
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Kohl’s Posts Another Kitchen Sink Quarter, But New CEO Has a Plan
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Southwest Airlines Could Triple From Here—Here’s How
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Salesforce: An Early AI Opportunity With Long-Term Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Heart Test Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heart Test Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.