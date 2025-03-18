Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 359.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of Heart Test Laboratories stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Heart Test Laboratories has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Heart Test Laboratories will post -10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

