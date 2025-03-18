HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.570-3.740 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.92.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HQY

HealthEquity Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HQY traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,963,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,220. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $115.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 93.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16). HealthEquity had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at $8,704,992.51. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.