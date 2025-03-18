Head to Head Contrast: Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) vs. Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) and Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Sprott”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $5.86 million 0.28 -$11.52 million ($0.79) -0.34 Sprott $168.35 million 6.62 $41.80 million $1.90 22.72

Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures. Integrated Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sprott 0 0 2 1 3.33

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Integrated Ventures and Sprott, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Sprott shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -123.41% N/A -98.49% Sprott 27.38% 15.02% 11.91%

Volatility & Risk

Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.29, indicating that its share price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprott has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sprott beats Integrated Ventures on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

