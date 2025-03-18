Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 161 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 976.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at $31,669,042. This trade represents a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,319,124 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $364.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a PE ratio of 715.37, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $385.67 and a 200 day moving average of $342.51. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.