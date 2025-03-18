Harbour Investments Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGDG. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $31.75.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

