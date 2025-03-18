Harbour Investments Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of MGC opened at $204.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $176.66 and a 12 month high of $222.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.83.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

