Harbour Investments Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 772.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF stock opened at $105.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $543.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $100.88 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.29.

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

