Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 3,969 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,193.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $70.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.65 and a twelve month high of $76.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day moving average is $71.16.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

