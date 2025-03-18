Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 1,557 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNP. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 37.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 48.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Increases Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.01%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

